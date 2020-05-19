Malaysia reports 37 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

PUTRAJAYA: Thirty-seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in Malaysia on Tuesday (May 19), bringing the country's total to 6,978 cases, including 1,218 which are active, said Health Ministry director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah.

"Two of the 37 new confirmed patients are imported cases while 35 are local transmissions, 22 of whom are foreigners,” he told a daily news conference.

Thirty-one patients had recovered and were discharged on Tuesday, said Dr Noor Hisham, bringing the cumulative figure for recoveries to 5,646, or 80.9 per cent of the total number of positive cases.

One more fatality was reported, bringing the death toll to 114, or 1.63 per cent of the total number of cases.

The latest fatality was Case 6,942, a 77-year-old Malaysian woman with a history of diabetes, high blood pressure and liver cancer who was admitted to a medical centre in Pahang. She was confirmed to have died at 3.09am on Monday.

Dr Noor Hisham said 11 people were still being treated in intensive care, including six who require ventilator support.

The official was also asked about standard operating procedures for shopping centres during the country's coming festivals.

Dr Noor Hisham expressed concern that some people were still taking the matter lightly and openly violating guidelines.

"We should be reminded that although the number of reported COVID-19 cases is dropping, the threat of infection still exists in the community," he said. "Therefore, we should protect ourselves, our family and the community from COVID-19 infection."

He also advised people to avoid shopping in crowded and cramped places where social distancing is difficult to practise.

