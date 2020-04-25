Malaysia reports 51 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 51 new COVID-19 infections and two deaths on Saturday (Apr 25).

The total number of recorded cases in the country is now 5,742, with 98 fatalities, the health ministry said in a news conference.

One of the fatalities was a 62-year-old Malaysian man with a history of heart disease, said health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He was treated at the Sungai Buloh Hospital on Mar 28 and died on Saturday.

The other fatality is a 62-year-old Malaysian woman with a history of high blood pressure. She was in close contact with another COVID-19 patient, who is her next-of-kin, and was treated at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital on Mar 22.

She subsequently died on Apr 24.

Dr Noor Hisham said that 99 cases have also recovered on Saturday and have been discharged, bringing the number of fully recovered cases to 3,762.

“The total number of COVID-19 infectivity cases stands at 1,882 cases. They have been isolated and given treatment,” Dr Noor Hisham said in the press conference.



CLUSTER LINKED TO BALI

A cluster in a medical centre in Kuantan, Pahang that has been linked to Bali has had 43 people tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the cases, 10 are health personnel from the centre itself.

Thirty of the cases in the cluster that tested positive for COVID-19 are being treated at the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) in Kuantan.

Nine have since recovered, with another case undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit, said Dr Noor Hisham.

Three cases from the cluster have died.

