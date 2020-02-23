COVID-19: Sister of Malaysian patient who attended Singapore conference discharged

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's first locally transmitted case of COVID-19, the sister of the Malaysian man who attended a conference in Singapore, was discharged from the hospital on Saturday (Feb 22) after a full recovery.

The 40-year-old had direct contact with her brother while they were celebrating Chinese New Year at their hometown on Jan 23. His mother-in-law was also infected with the virus and was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

According to the Health Ministry, the brother had been discharged from the hospital earlier in the week. The man had developed symptoms following his visit to Singapore from Jan 16 to Jan 23 for a business meeting at Grand Hyatt hotel.



Speaking on her experience while undergoing treatment at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar, Kedah, the younger sister said she had found it very hard to accept that and her family members had been infected.

“I was extremely worried about my family members, especially about my children. Fortunately, all of us are healthy now," she said in an interview with the Health Ministry.



“Through contact tracing it was found that I was infected with COVID-19 and was isolated from my family members and friends from the start. I thank the government for their efforts in protecting Malaysians from the COVID-19 infection. I appreciate all the efforts. Thank you!"

"MALAYSIANS SHOULD BE PROUD OF THIS"

The recovered patient, who had tested positive on Feb 5, also said that before she was infected with COVID-19, she had never once been warded at a government hospital, and even had a wrong perception of the services there.



“My experience here has shown that a public hospital is capable of providing quality and high standard services. Malaysians should be proud of this.”



She said she was glad to have recovered fully, as she could finally meet her family members and get outdoors after being kept in the isolation ward for more than two weeks. She also thanked hospital staff for the excellent service throughout her treatment.



The woman urged the public to remain calm, help each other and not have any fear in seeking help or medical attention if they had symptoms of the infection.

"Another thing, avoid going to crowded places and always wash your hands," she added.



