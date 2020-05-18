Malaysia reports 47 new COVID-19 cases

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian health authorities on Monday (May 18) reported 47 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country's total number of cases to 6,941.

The health ministry also reported no more COVID-19 deaths, with the death toll standing at 113.



Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said 21 of the new cases are foreigners.

“The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Malaysia stands at 6,941, with 1,213 being active cases,” he said at a daily news conference.

He said 44 cases have recovered and were discharged on Monday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 5,615, or 80.9 per cent of all positive cases.



“Thirteen positive COVID-19 cases are still being treated in the intensive care unit, including six who need ventilator support,” he added.



Between Apr 27 and May 17, the Higher Education Ministry had sent 49,019 students back to their families, Dr Noor Hisham said.

Students who crossed state borders to return to their hometowns in the peninsula need to undergo a 14-day self-quarantine upon reaching home.

“Students returning to Sabah and Sarawak should take COVID-19 sampling tests and if found negative, they should undergo the rest of the quarantine period in their own homes.

“The Ministry of Health urges all students to learn from the case of several students of a higher learning institution (IPT) who failed to observe the requirement to undergo quarantine at home and were subsequently found to be COVID-19 positive,” he added.

Dr Noor Hisham said that students not observing their quarantine could pose a risk of spreading COVID-19 to vulnerable groups, such as senior citizens, children and people with chronic diseases.

So far, 961 cases in the country involved those aged 60 and older, while 318 cases were children aged 12 years and younger, he added.

He also expressed concern that 2,931 motorists have been found trying to make unauthorised interstate travel in the past three days.

“This is worrying, especially if (this number is) combined with the number of IPT students who have returned to be with their families,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham reminded the people to continue abiding by measures set under the movement control order and conditional movement control order (CMCO), especially during the coming festivals.

