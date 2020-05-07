Malaysia reports 39 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 39 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday (May 7), bringing the country's total number of infections to 6,467.

The health ministry reported no more deaths from the disease, with the death toll at 107.



A total of 74 patients have been discharged after recovering, said the health ministry's director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, adding that the number of active COVID-19 cases now stands at 1,584.

Nineteen cases are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), with eight of them requiring ventilator support.



Of the new cases reported on Thursday, one was imported, and 38 were local infections, including eight detected at clusters and localities under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

A new cluster of 10 cases was identified among security guards of a shopping mall in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur. There are nine Nepalis and one Malaysian in the cluster, said Dr Noor Hisham.

