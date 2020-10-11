Malaysia reports 561 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 561 new coronavirus cases on Sunday (Oct 11), the bulk of them in Sabah state, which has already seen a large increase in infections over the past few weeks.

Two more deaths were also reported, raising the death toll to 157.

The new cases raised Malaysia's cumulative tally to 15,657 cases, according to the health ministry. Five new clusters were also identified.

Of the total new infections, 553 were locally transmitted, involving 494 Malaysian citizens and 59 non-citizens.

Sabah continued to report the highest number of infections at 488, followed by Selangor with 25 cases, Kedah with 16, Kuala Lumpur with eight, Labuan with five, and three each in Johor, Melaka and Terengganu. Perak and Penang reported one case each.

"Eleven of the local transmissions were those who had returned from Sabah, bringing the total number of cases with a history of travel to Sabah since Sep 20 to 353 cases," health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said in an online media conference via the Health Ministry's Facebook account.

Eight imported cases were also recorded. They were reported as travelling from Indonesia, China, Singapore, Cambodia and Saudi Arabia.

On the two fatalities, Dr Noor Hisham said one was a 67-year-old man who sought treatment at the Duchess of Kent Hospital in Sandakan and who had a history of heart disease and tuberculosis.

The other fatality involved a 63-year-old Malaysian treated at the Tawau hospital with a history of high blood pressure and diabetes.

In total there were 4,587 active cases, according to the health ministry. Ninety cases were in intensive care, with 29 of them requiring respiratory aid.

Another 133 cases were reported as recovered on Sunday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 10,913.

