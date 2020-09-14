China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

FILE PHOTO: A woman uses a mobile phone on a boat sailing on Yangtze River following the COVID-19 outbreak, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Reuters/Aly Song)

BEIJING: China on Monday (Sep 14) reported 10 new coronavirus cases for Sep 13, the same as a day earlier, the health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths.

China reported 39 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 70 a day earlier.

As of Sunday, China had a total of 85,194 confirmed infections of the coronavirus, it said. The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Source: Reuters/lk

