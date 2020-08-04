Philippines reports 6,352 new COVID-19 cases, Southeast Asia's biggest daily jump

MANILA: The Philippines reported 6,352 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday (Aug 4), marking the biggest daily jump in cases in Southeast Asia.

Tuesday's figures represent the Philippines' fifth record rise in the past six days and takes the country's tally of cases to 112,593. COVID-19 deaths rose by 11 to 2,115.

The Philippine capital and nearby provinces on Tuesday returned under strict lockdown for two weeks to arrest soaring cases since restrictions were relaxed in June.

The government announced late on Sunday it was placing metro Manila and nearby provinces such as Laguna, Cavite, Rizal and Bulacan under so-called "Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine" until Aug 18.

Public transport will be barred, working from home will be instituted where possible, and only one person in each household allowed out for essential goods.

The government's announcement came after 80 local groups representing 80,000 doctors and 1 million nurses called for tighter controls, saying the country was losing the fight against the disease.​​​​​​​

"I have heard you. Don't lose hope. We are aware that you are tired," President Rodrigo Duterte said in a televised speech late on Sunday.

