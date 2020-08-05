Philippines confirms 3,462 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

MANILA: The Philippines' health ministry on Wednesday (Aug 5) reported 3,462 new COVID-19 infections and nine more deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total infections had risen to 115,980, putting the tally just behind Indonesia's 116,871 cases, which is the highest in Southeast Asia.

Coronavirus deaths in the Philippines have reached 2,123.

The Philippines on Tuesday reported the biggest daily jump in COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia.

Manila and nearby provinces have also returned under strict lockdown for two weeks starting Tuesday to arrest soaring cases since restrictions were relaxed in June.

The government announced late on Sunday it was placing metro Manila and nearby provinces such as Laguna, Cavite, Rizal and Bulacan under so-called "Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine" until Aug 18.

The area accounts for most economic activity in the country and a quarter of the population.

In a new blow for the economy, authorities also suspended public transport, while barbershops and salons have closed, hitting livelihoods.

The government's announcement came after 80 local groups representing 80,000 doctors and 1 million nurses called for tighter controls, saying the country was losing the fight against the disease.​​​​​​​

