Philippines records 4,284 new COVID-19 cases, 102 more deaths

MANILA: The Philippines on Sunday (Aug 30) confirmed 4,284 new COVID-19 infections and 102 more deaths.

In a bulletin, the Department of Health said the country's confirmed cases had risen to 217,396, still the highest in the region, while the nationwide death toll had climbed to 3,520.

The Philippines' new cases come as global coronavirus cases surged past 25 million on Sunday.

The official number of global coronavirus cases is now at least five times the number of severe influenza illnesses recorded annually, according to World Health Organization data.

Around the world, there have been more than 840,000 deaths from COVID-19, considered a lagging indicator given the two-week incubation period of the virus.

