Philippines confirms 6,216 new COVID-19 cases, 16 more deaths

MANILA: The Philippines' health ministry on Friday (Aug 14) reported 6,216 more coronavirus infections, the third-largest daily increase recorded in Southeast Asia up to now, and 16 additional deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said the total number of confirmed cases had increased to 153,660, while confirmed deaths had reached 2,442.

The Philippines on Monday reported its highest daily rise in confirmed infections at 6,958.

