Philippines confirms 6,216 new COVID-19 cases, 16 more deaths

Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Manila
File photo of a store selling medical and personal protective equipment amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Manila, Philippines, Aug 10, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez)

MANILA: The Philippines' health ministry on Friday (Aug 14) reported 6,216 more coronavirus infections, the third-largest daily increase recorded in Southeast Asia up to now, and 16 additional deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said the total number of confirmed cases had increased to 153,660, while confirmed deaths had reached 2,442.

The Philippines on Monday reported its highest daily rise in confirmed infections at 6,958.

Source: Reuters/dv

