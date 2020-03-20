Thailand reports 50 new COVID-19 cases, taking tally to 322

BANGKOK: Thailand reported on Friday (Mar 20) 50 new COVID-19 infections, taking its tally to 322.

The majority of the cases are located in the capital of Bangkok, a health official added.

A group of 41 new cases is linked to earlier infected patients, while another group of nine centres on overseas arrivals and contact with foreigners, Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, director-general of the disease control department, told a news conference.

One person has died, with 43 patients having recovered and gone home, while 278 are still in hospital, he added.



