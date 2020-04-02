Thailand to announce nationwide curfew starting Friday to curb spread of COVID-19

BANGKOK: Thailand is to announce a nationwide curfew between 10pm and 4am starting Friday (Apr 3) to try to curb the spread of COVID-19, the government said in a statement on Thursday.

The curfew will have some exceptions, including for the transport of medical supplies, movement of people into quarantine, patients and travel of medical personnel, according to the statement shown to reporters.

"The prime minister will make the announcement this evening on national television around 6pm," deputy spokeswoman deputy spokeswoman Ratchada Thanadirek told Reuters when reached by telephone.

The move follows three new COVID-19 related deaths in Thailand, with 104 new cases announced on Thursday.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak,​​​​​​ remote learning and work-from-home policies have been initiated, with members of the public receiving free mobile data for those homebound by the virus.

Last week, Thailand barred entry into the country, enacting sweeping emergency powers in a bid to stem the local spread of the coronavirus outbreak.



