Thailand reports no new cases of COVID-19 for first time since Mar 9

BANGKOK: Thailand has reported no new cases of COVID-19 for the first time since Mar 9.

Dr Thaweesilp Wisanuyothin, spokesperson for Thailand's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), said on Wednesday (May 13) that this was a result of nationwide cooperation, while urging the public to continue to abide by the government’s disease control measures.

“We can feel relaxed a little now but we should never lower our guard,” he said in a press conference. “We’ve all been working hard for this and now we can relax slightly.”

Since Thailand imposed a nationwide curfew between 10pm and 4am on Apr 3, the daily new case numbers have remained steady.

According to Dr Thaweesilp, most new cases in the past two weeks have been detected through quarantine facilities, active case-finding strategies in communities and people with close contact with COVID-19 patients.

“Patients under investigation may not test positive today but they can show symptoms tomorrow or the day after tomorrow. It can happen anywhere,” he warned.

“So wash your hands, practise social distancing and wear a face mask. It’s really important,” he added.

Thailand began easing its lockdown measures on May 3 after the situation had improved.

Six types of activities and businesses benefited from the partial relaxation while maintaining social distancing requirements. They include markets, eateries outside department stores, retailers, sports and recreational activities, hair salons and barbershops, as well as pet grooming and boarding businesses.

People line up to get their monthly financial aid, for a three month period, during the government's measures against the spread of COVID-19 near the Finance Ministry office in Bangkok on May 7, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Soe Zeya Tun)

The Thai government is considering relaxing more measures within this week to allow more business venues to reopen.

However, the final decision depends on the new case numbers. If the numbers increase dramatically during this period, a further relaxation of lockdown measures can be put on hold.

Since January, Thailand has reported 3,017 cases of COVID-19. Its youngest patient was one month old and the oldest one was 97.

So far, 2,844 patients have been discharged from hospitals and 56 have died. One hundred and seventeen people remain hospitalised.

According to Dr Thaweesilp, the country has carried out more than 200,000 COVID-19 tests. Since May 1, 34,444 tests have been taken and 63 of them were positive.



