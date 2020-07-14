‘It shouldn’t have happened’: Thai PM apologises for lapses in COVID-19 measures as imported cases spark health scare

BANGKOK: Thai Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha apologised to the public on Tuesday (Jul 14) for lapses in the disease control measure, following the detection of two imported cases that could have spread the virus in the country.

The two cases involved an Egyptian military officer on a military mission in Rayong province and a nine-year-old daughter of a Sudanese diplomat in Bangkok.



“The main issue right now is the situation in Rayong. It shouldn’t have happened these days – disrespect to the rules and regulations and a lack of discipline as well as consideration towards society. This has caused problems,” Gen Prayut said in a press conference after a Cabinet meeting at the Government House.



“The most important thing now is to close these loopholes and end such laxity,” he added.



The prime minister is also the chairman of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CSSA).



The 43-year-old Egyptian military officer had travelled to the U-Tapao International Airport in Rayong province, eastern Thailand, on Jul 8. He was among the 31 crew members in a military aircraft that flew from Egypt to the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan before arriving in Thailand last week.

The group then travelled to Chengdu in China on Jul 9, according to CCSA, before coming back to Rayong the next day.

While in Thailand, the crew was supposed to be quarantined at D Varee Diva Central Rayong Hotel. However, some of them left the hotel for shopping at two department stores on Jul 10 after returning from China. The malls include Passione Shopping Destination and Central.

Health officials carried out COVID-19 tests on all the crew members on the same day but the results came out after they had departed Thailand for Egypt on Jul 11. One of them tested positive for the virus.

“It shouldn't have happened and I'm sorry. I'd like to apologise to the people of Thailand,” said Gen Prayut.

According to CCSA, the crew members were not required to take nasal swabs upon their arrival in Thailand.

“There have been many of such flights before. It’s part of the usual practice. So they were given entry,” said CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin.

“The requirements for them do not include nasal swabs, although they reported they had taken the test in the country of departure before their entry,” he added.

Dr Taweesin said during their stay in Rayong, three of the crew members - including the infected patient - wore face masks while in public, but most of them did not.



Citing government investigations, he added that at least 1,800 people were at the two department stores in Rayong when the Egyptian crew was present. These people are encouraged to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days and get in touch with the Rayong Provincial Public Health Office.

Concern over a possible outbreak in Rayong has led to temporary closure of schools in the province.



“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will withdraw the permission for entry for eight military flights from Egypt,” Dr Taweesin said.



Another health scare took place in the capital, following a report of a nine-year-old daughter of a Sudanese diplomat in Thailand who tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Her family flew to Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok on Jul 10 and passed through the health screening before travelling to a condominium, where she was self-isolating with her family.

A lab test later showed she was infected with COVID-19. The girl was then transferred to a hospital in the capital city.

According to Dr Taweesin, the patient wore a face mask when using the condominium’s lift upon her arrival but her mother and sister did not. However, they did not share the lift with other residents.

The family moved to a residential area at the Sudanese embassy on Jul 12.



GOVERNMENT TO REVIEW COVID-19 CONTROL MEASURES

Following the two incidents, CCSA has decided to review the current COVID-19 control measures and make them safer for public health.



"Many problems happened unexpectedly. Sometimes we didn’t know about the problems before, or they happened due to certain flaws. I have highlighted this matter in the Cabinet meeting, asking CCSA to come up with solutions and re-evaluate everything,” Gen Prayut said.



On diplomats and their family members, Dr Taweesin said CCSA has decided it is “risky” to let them self-quarantine at the embassy, adding the foreign ministry could revise the procedure and ask them to stay at quarantine facilities provided by the government instead.



Thailand has reported zero cases of domestic transmission for more than a month.

On Tuesday, CCSA reported seven new cases, all imported from abroad and detected in state-run quarantine facilities. Six of them had arrived from Egypt and one from the United States. They are all Thai nationals.

Since the outbreak began, Thailand has reported 3,227 cases. A total of 3,091 of them have been discharged from hospitals while 78 are still admitted. Fifty-eight patients have died.



