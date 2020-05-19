Thailand reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok
FILE PHOTO: A staff member wearing face-shield and a mask serves customers in Icon Siam shopping center as shopping centres reopen nationwide during the COVID-19 outbreak in Thailand. (Reuters/Soe Zeya Tun)

BANGKOK: Thailand on Tuesday (May 19) confirmed two new coronavirus cases and no additional deaths, bringing its total to 3,033 infections, a senior official said.

The two new cases were in the south in a province bordering Malaysia, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said at a daily briefing.

There have been 56 deaths since the outbreak began in January and 2,857 patients have recovered.

