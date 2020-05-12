Thailand reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Asia

Thailand reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok
FILE PHOTO: A family visits an almost empty temple which used to be crowded on the Vesak Day also known as Buddha Day during COVID-19 outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand. (Reuters/Soe Zeya Tun)

Bookmark

BANGKOK: Thailand on Tuesday (May 12) reported two new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, bringing the total to 3,017 cases and 56 deaths since the outbreak started in January.

The two new cases are a 19-year-old woman from Bangkok and a 51-year-old woman from southern Narathiwat province. Both were infected by coming into contact with previous cases, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, spokesman for the government's Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration.

The majority of new cases in the past two weeks are from southern Thailand, including a cluster at an immigration detention centre in Songkhla province, Taweesin said.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/lk

Tagged Topics

Bookmark