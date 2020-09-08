Japan to spend US$6.3b from emergency reserves for COVID-19 vaccines

TOKYO: The Japanese government approved on Tuesday (Sep 8) spending of ¥671.4 billion (US$6.32 billion) from emergency budget reserves to secure coronavirus vaccines, the Ministry of Finance said.

The government has said it hoped to secure enough vaccines for every citizen by the middle of next year, and provide them for free.

