Japan to spend US$6.3b from emergency reserves for COVID-19 vaccines

FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Tokyo
Pedestrians in Tokyo, Japan walk past a statue with a mask in front of a department store, Aug 18, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon)

TOKYO: The Japanese government approved on Tuesday (Sep 8) spending of ¥671.4 billion (US$6.32 billion) from emergency budget reserves to secure coronavirus vaccines, the Ministry of Finance said.

The government has said it hoped to secure enough vaccines for every citizen by the middle of next year, and provide them for free.

Source: Reuters/dv

