Vietnam says more than 13,000 people linked to COVID-19 cluster tested negative

HANOI: More than 13,400 people linked to a COVID-19 outbreak in a village on the outskirts of the Vietnamese capital Hanoi have tested negative for the coronavirus, the government said on Monday (Apr 20).

Supported by the mass quarantine of tens of thousands and an aggressive contact-tracing programme, Vietnam has recorded just 268 cases of COVID-19 so far, and no deaths. The country has stayed clear of the virus for four consecutive days so far.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"97.7 per cent of the total samples tested negative for the virus. Results of the rest will be released in coming days," the government said in a statement.

The village, 32km from the capital city, was considered an epicentre and was placed under lockdown since Apr 7, after 13 people living there, including a Samsung Display worker, were infected.

Vietnam's health ministry on Monday said over 200 samples linked to the Samsung Display worker also tested negative for the virus.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram