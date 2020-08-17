Vietnam reports 14 more COVID-19 infections

HANOI: Vietnam's health ministry reported 14 more coronavirus infections on Monday (Aug 17), bringing the total number of cases in the country to 976, with 24 fatalities.

Nearly 500 cases are linked to the central city of Danang, where a new outbreak was detected late in July after more than three months without domestic transmission nationwide.

The ministry said 107,642 people were being quarantined, with about a quarter in hospitals and centralised isolation centres and the rest at home.

State television on Aug 14 reported that Vietnam's health ministry has registered to buy a Russian COVID-19 vaccine.



"In the meantime, Vietnam will still continue developing the country's own COVID-19 vaccine," state broadcaster Vietnam Television (VTV) said, citing the health ministry.



Vietnam has signed up for 50 to 150 million doses of the vaccine, Tuoi Tre newspaper reported. Some will be a "donation" from Russia, Tuoi Tre said, with Vietnam paying for the rest.



The ministry did not say when it expected to receive the vaccine, or how much it would cost. Last month, the ministry said Vietnam would have a homegrown vaccine available by the end of 2021.

Vietnam's prime minister said on Aug 12 that the next 10 days would be critical in the country's fight against a new coronavirus outbreak.



Vietnam was lauded for suppressing an earlier contagion through aggressive testing, contact tracing and quarantining, but it is now racing to control infections in multiple locations linked to the popular holiday city of Danang​​​​​​​.



