Malaysian doctor who had COVID-19 dies

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia on Sunday (Mar 22) reported another death, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the country to nine.

Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said the patient was a doctor with a travel history to Turkey.

The case was suspected to be related to the history of travel abroad and not from frontliners or working colleagues dealing with COVID-19 patients, he said.

The 48-year-old Malaysian was the 890th coronavirus case in the country.

“The patient was admitted to Tuanku Fauziah Hospital, Kangar on Mar 17 after having symptoms of severe acute respiratory infection,” Dr Noor Hisham said in a post on his official Facebook page.



He said the man tested positive for COVID-19 on Mar 18 and was given respiratory aid a day later after his health deteriorated.

“The patient was pronounced dead at 10.33am, Mar 22,” he said.

The health ministry extended its condolences to his family members.

As of Saturday, 1,183 cases were reported with 114 of them having fully recovered.

