COVID-19 emergency restrictions in Indonesia extended until Aug 2: President Jokowi

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Sunday (Jul 25) that the current restrictions put in place to curb COVID-19 will continue until Aug 2, but several adjustments related to community activities and mobility will be made.



Under the PPKM (community-level public activity restrictions enforcement) Level 4, people’s movements are restricted according to the sectors they work in, and only employees in critical sectors such as energy and health are allowed to go back to the workplace.



However, in a televised address President Widodo said there will be certain adjustments, taking into account health and economic aspects as well as social dynamics.

“Traditional markets that sell daily basic necessities may be open as usual under strict health protocols.

“Traditional markets that sell other than daily basic necessities, may be open with a maximum capacity of 50 per cent until 3pm and further arrangements will be made by the local government,” said Mr Widodo.

He added that street vendors, grocery stores, mobile phone voucher agents or outlets, barbershops, laundromats, hawkers, small automotive repair shops, car wash, and similar small businesses are allowed to open under strict health protocols until 9pm. Further arrangements will also be made by the local governments.

Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, also said that food stalls, street vendors, hawkers, and other similar outlets that are operating outdoors or in an open space can stay open for business until 8pm, with each patron allowed to visit for a maximum of 20 minutes.

He stated that the government has increased social assistance for the community and small businesses, and the details will be announced by relevant ministers.



PPKM Emergency, which was subsequently renamed to PPKM Level 4, has been imposed from Jul 3 to Jul 25 in Java and Bali as Indonesia is battling a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The restrictions were later extended to 15 other regions outside of Java and Bali.

Indonesia has recorded more than 3 million infections and 83,000 deaths.

