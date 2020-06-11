Foot pedals in lifts and washrooms to curb the spread of COVID-19 in CapitaLand's business parks in India

SINGAPORE: Foot pedals in lifts and hands-free sanitiser dispensers are some of the measures that CapitaLand is implementing in its business parks in India to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The developer is counting on contactless technologies, alongside stepped-up cleaning regimes to improve hygiene standards in its India properties.



"The multi-layered measures are designed to minimise contact amongst people and surfaces," CapitaLand said in a news release on Thursday (Jun 11).

Hands-free faucets, sanitiser dispensers, foot-operated doors in washrooms, and lift activation with a foot-operated pedal system are some of the contactless measures adopted by the organisation.

Hands-free access with foot-operated doors for washrooms installed across CapitaLand’s nine business parks in India as part of its enhanced contactless measures. (Photo: CapitaLand)

Other measures include contactless security for entry into the business parks, an app-based visitor management system and dedicated bins for the disposal of used masks and gloves.

CapitaLand said these measures comply with the World Health Organization's standards and standard operating procedures by the Indian government.



The developer is also considering the use of QR-codes in food courts, drones to monitor compliance of safe distancing and wearing of face masks, and ultraviolet light-based robots to kill and minimise the spread of pathogens.

Hands-free faucets at washrooms installed across CapitaLand’s nine business parks in India as part of its enhanced contactless measures. (Photo: CapitaLand)

CapitaLand India said it also formed a task force to help its tenants and employees to adjust to the "new normal" and to make sure high contact areas and common spaces are disinfected frequently.



Staff will also be trained and ensure protective equipment is available for staff members on the frontline.

Drills will also be organised to make sure emergency preparedness and that people are familiar with isolation, evacuation and disinfection procedures, CapitaLand said.



