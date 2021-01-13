Fourth Malaysian Cabinet member tests positive for COVID-19 in 5 days

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Zahidi Zainul Abidin has tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday (Jan 13).

A statement issued by his office said that Mr Zahidi underwent screening for COVID-19 upon returning to Kuala Lumpur from Penang on Monday. The test came back positive on Wednesday morning.

Mr Zahidi was taken to Hospital Sungai Buloh for further treatment in accordance with guidelines set by the health ministry.

"Zahidi is now in stable condition and apologises for any inconvenience caused,” the statement said. “He also prays that Allah SWT will make it easier for all who are involved.”

The statement added that Mr Zahidi had taken another COVID-19 test on Dec 25 last year which had come back negative.

The news of Mr Zahidi’s infection comes after three Malaysian Cabinet ministers tested positive for COVID-19 in four days: Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Economy) Mustapa Mohamed last Saturday; Women, Family and Community Development Minister Rina Mohd Harun last Sunday; and Home Affairs Minister Hamzah Zainudin on Tuesday.

Malaysia's King Al-Sultan Abdullah on Tuesday declared a state of emergency across the country to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Five states - Penang, Selangor, Melaka, Johor and Sabah - and the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan are currently under the Movement Control Order (MCO) restrictions again for two weeks until Jan 26.

Interstate travel is banned across the country, while travel between districts is not allowed for the states under MCO.

Malaysia reported a record 3,309 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.



