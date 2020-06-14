Fresh China cluster raises fears for COVID-19 control

BEIJING: Lockdowns were imposed in parts of Beijing on Saturday (Jun 13) to try to prevent the spread of a new coronavirus cluster, highlighting the challenges that lie ahead even for places where outbreaks are under control.

There are fears of a resurgence in local transmissions in China, where the outbreak curve has been months ahead of the rest of the world, and comes as many European nations are further lifting lockdowns.

The pandemic is still surging elsewhere, particularly in Latin America, with Brazil claiming the unenviable position of having the world's second-highest death toll, behind the United States.



A man buries a relative, who died of coronavirus, in a Los Angeles cemetery - the US remains the world's hardest-hit country. (Photo: AFP/Orlando Sierra)

After the disease emerged late last year in central China, authorities there largely eliminated transmission within their borders through hyper-strict lockdowns later emulated across the globe.

But on Thursday, Beijing announced its first infection in two months and then said 50 more cases had been linked to the large Xinfadi meat and vegetable market, which provides much of the capital's food supply.

Chinese paramilitary police guard entrances to Beijing's now closed Xinfadi market. (Photo: AFP/Greg Baker)

Authorities have forced residents in 11 nearby residential estates to stay home, ordered mass testing, established a "wartime mechanism" and deployed hundreds of police officers.

"Everyone's very stressed," an elderly driver told AFP outside a fenced-off neighbourhood in southwest Beijing.

"There are cases living in there. It's real."

MORE THAN 427,000 DEAD

Worldwide, the pandemic has killed more than 427,000 and infected more than 7.7 million, while wreaking widespread economic devastation.

The number of global infections has doubled in slightly over a month - with one million cases recorded in the last nine days - and the virus is spreading most rapidly in Latin America.

Mexico and Chile on Friday recorded their worst days yet during the pandemic, while Chilean health minister Jaime Manalich resigned on Saturday amid a furore over the true disease toll there.

Brazil has recorded 41,828 deaths, surpassing Britain's toll.

Brazil claimed the unenviable position of having the second-highest virus death toll worldwide. (Photo: AFP/Nelson Almeida)

The WHO said this week the pandemic is accelerating in Africa. Botswana's capital Gaborone was locked down Saturday after new cases were detected.

In the US, which has seen the most COVID-19 deaths with over 115,000, more than a dozen states - including populous Texas and Florida - reported their highest-ever daily case totals in recent days.



