Hong Kong records 107 new COVID-19 cases in latest spike

HONG KONG: Hong Kong reported 107 new COVID-19 cases on Monday (Jan 18), the highest toll in nearly a month as authorities tested thousands of residents after an outbreak in an old residential building located in a busy commercial and residential area last week.

The city last recorded a triple digit figure on Dec 19 with 109 cases. At its peak in July 2020 the city logged 149 new infections.

Dozens of infections were found last week in a densely packed apartment building in Yau Tsim Mong, a teeming district in the city's Kowloon area.

Authorities thereafter ordered mandatory testing on hundreds of people living in the area and neighbouring streets.

Hong Kong has recorded nearly 10,000 COVID-19 cases and 162 deaths since the start of 2020.

Businesses are reeling from ongoing COVID-19 restrictions which have banned gatherings of more than two people and closed sport facilities, beauty salons and all restaurants for dining after 6pm local time.

