Hong Kong reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, sharp decline from recent weeks

HONG KONG: Hong Kong reported 33 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday (Aug 11), a sharp drop from figures registered since the start of July even as authorities extended social distancing rules.

Out of the 33 cases, 32 were locally transmitted, authorities said.



Three more COVID-19 deaths were also recorded in the city on Tuesday - two men aged 79 and 80, as well as an 87-year-old woman.



The Hong Kong government extended social distancing rules for seven days until Aug 18, cautioning that the city has to remain vigilant to battle further transmissions.

It said the COVID-19 situation in Hong Kong remains severe, and that the overall number of confirmed cases is still high despite a slight drop in the number of daily cases over the past week.

The government also urged the public to stay at home as much as possible and avoid unnecessary social activities to reduce community transmission.

Last Friday, Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam said free voluntary COVID-19 testing will be offered to residents.

The plan, which will enable citywide testing for the first time, is likely to be implemented in two weeks at the earliest, Lam said.

Since late January, more than 4,100 people have been infected in Hong Kong, 58 of whom have died. Tuesday's figure was down from Monday's 69 cases.

