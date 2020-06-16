Hong Kong to allow gatherings of up to 50 people as COVID-19 curbs ease

HONG KONG: Hong Kong will let groups of up to 50 people meet from Friday (Jun 19), easing an earlier limit of eight people, after reporting only a small number of coronavirus cases in recent weeks, Health Secretary Sophia Chan said.

The city has reported a total of 1,113 cases and four deaths since the outbreak began in late January.



On Tuesday, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said that while the government is considering relaxing restrictions aimed at stopping the spread of the virus, it is unlikely they they would be completely scrapped.

Trains, buses and ferries were once again packed at rush hour as most workers are back in their offices and schools have reopened.

Businesses in Hong Kong have also largely reopened after they were forced to shut in March and April.

Hong Kong's borders are almost completely closed but some students from China were allowed to return to resume classes from Monday.

Transit services at the Hong Kong International Airport also resumed on Jun 1, after being suspended since Mar 25.

The city's two theme parks, Disneyland and Ocean Park, have been allowed to reopen.

Hong Kong's Disneyland said on Monday it will reopen on Jun 18 to a restricted number of visitors and with enhanced health measures. The park was forced to close due to the COVID-19 outbreak in late January.

Ocean Park reopened last Saturday after lawmakers approved a HK$5.4 billion (US$696.76 million) bailout plan last month to keep it running for another year.

