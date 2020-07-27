Hong Kong to ban all restaurant dining, mandate masks outdoors

HONG KONG: Hong Kong will announce further restrictions on Monday (Jul 27) to curb the surge in COVID-19 cases, including a total ban on restaurant dining and mandated face masks outdoors, local media reported.

The new rules will take effect from Wednesday, television channels Cable TV and Now TV said, as authorities warned it was a critical period to contain the virus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This would be the first time the city has completely banned dining in restaurants. Since late January, more than 2,600 people have been infected in Hong Kong, 19 of whom have died.

The latest fatality is a 76-year-old woman with COVID-19 who died on Sunday night.

The patient with chronic disease was admitted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Jul 21 due to cough and abdominal pain, said the hospital in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After seemingly ending local transmissions for weeks, new infections in Hong Kong have hit triple figures on a daily basis, sparking fears that the new outbreak is spreading out of control.

More than 1,000 infections have been confirmed since early July - more than 40 per cent of the total since the virus first hit the city in late January.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram