COVID-19: Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on Friday

FILE PHOTO: Social distance at Disneyland after it reopened for the first time following a shutdown
An employee holds balloons at the Disneyland theme park after its first reopening in June 2020. (File photo: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu)
HONG KONG: Hong Kong's Disneyland said on Tuesday (Sep 22) it will reopen on Friday to a reduced number of visitors and limited days, with enhanced health measures after the latest wave of COVID-19 infections forced it to close again in mid July.

Hong Kong relaxed more coronavirus restrictions last week, including reopening theme parks, after the testing of nearly 2 million people in a programme organised by the Chinese government found 42 cases.

Disneyland said all guests will be required to wear face masks, and the park will be closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays initially. Indoor live performances will also be suspended.

Disneyland, majority-owned by the city government with Walt Disney holding a minority stake, closed on Jul 15 for a second time this year due to the virus, after having reopened in June.

