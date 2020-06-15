Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on Jun 18 after COVID-19 break

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's Disneyland theme park said on Monday (Jun 15) it will reopen on Jun 18 to a reduced number of visitors and with enhanced health measures after the COVID-19 outbreak forced it to close in late January.

The city has reported only a handful of new cases recently, with its total so far standing at 1,110 infections and four deaths.

The majority of the park's shopping and dining locations will restart operations with "controlled capacity", while social distancing measures will be implemented in queues, restaurants and other facilities. Hotel services will also resume gradually.

A mother and child wear face masks as they walk around a souvenir shop at the Hong Kong Disneyland hotel, Jan 26, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Tyrone Siu)

Disinfection will be carried out more frequently and hand sanitisers will be made available for visitors, who will be required to go through temperature screening, wear a face mask and sign a health declaration.

Hong Kong's Disneyland resort is owned by a joint venture, Hongkong International Theme Parks, of which the local government owns 53 per cent and Walt Disney Co holds the rest.

Children play outside the Hong Kong Disneyland theme park after it was closed, following the COVID-19 outbreak in Hong Kong, China, Jan 26, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Tyrone Siu)

Ocean Park, the city's other theme park, reopened on Saturday after lawmakers approved a HK$5.4 billion (US$696.76 million) bailout plan last month to keep it running for another year.

Shanghai's Disneyland re-opened in May.

While many restrictions related to the coronavirus have been gradually lifted, Hong Kong's borders remain almost fully closed and group gatherings are limited to eight people.

