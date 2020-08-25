Hong Kong to ease some COVID-19 measures as new cases decline

HONG KONG: Hong Kong on Tuesday (Aug 25) announced it would ease some COVID-19 measures from Aug 28, as the government cautioned against complacency despite a steady fall in the number of new cases.

Restaurants will be allowed to provide dine-in services until 9pm, an extension from the previous 6pm cut-off time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cinemas and beauty parlours will be permitted to reopen and face masks will no longer be mandatory for outdoor sports and country parks.

Hong Kong had seen a resurgence of locally transmitted cases since the start of July but the daily number has fallen from triple digits in recent weeks to low double digits.

Monday's daily infection count of nine new cases was the lowest in nearly two months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram