Hong Kong to begin mass COVID-19 testing on Sep 1, says Carrie Lam

HONG KONG: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Friday (Aug 21) that mass testing of residents for COVID-19 will begin on Sep 1, as she warned people not to be complacent despite a steady fall in the number of new infections.

The testing, which will be done with the assistance of a 60-person team from the mainland, is the first time Chinese health officials have assisted the special administrative region in its battle to control the epidemic.

According to the government's COVID-19 website, the city has reported more than 4,600 COVID-19 cases and 75 deaths.

The testing will be voluntary and take around two weeks to complete, Lam said.

"There will be a substantial boosting of the testing capacity in the public and private sector, a more than 10-fold increase."

On Monday, the government announced an extension to social distancing measures aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19.

These restrictions include a ban on dining at restaurants from 6pm, and the mandating of masks in all outdoor public areas. They are set to remain in force until Aug 25.

"In extending the social distancing measures, the government has balanced the ... competing factors of public health protection, economic impact and social acceptance," said a food and health bureau spokesperson on Monday.

"At present, the severe epidemic situation does not allow any room to relax social distancing measures."

EXPANDED TESTING FOR SOME GROUPS

A spokesperson for the food and health bureau appealed for people's continued cooperation and reassured them of the government's containment efforts.

"We understand that people are getting impatient over the prolonged quasi-lockdowns and they wish to start resuming social and economic activities. However, it is not yet the time for relaxation and there is no room for complacency in epidemic control," he said.

Surveillance and testing have been ramped up significantly, with more than 700,000 tests conducted since early July, compared to about 350,000 tests from January to June.

Hong Kong will expand testing for high-risk and high-exposure target groups, which started in mid-July, he added.

These include elderly home employees, taxi and public light bus drivers, restaurant and market stall workers, frontline property management staff members, and foreign domestic helpers staying in boarding facilities.

Testing and quarantine arrangements for air and sea crew members have also been tightened.

