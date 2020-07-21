Hong Kong reports 61 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

HONG KONG: Hong Kong reported 61 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday (Jul 21), including 58 that were locally transmitted, adding to a slew of new cases which have hit the global financial hub over the past two weeks.



The city also announced two COVID-19 deaths - that of a 77-year-old man and an 87-year-old man - taking its death toll to 14.



Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Hong Kong's hospital authority, the 77-year-old man was admitted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Jul 14 with a fever.

He was confirmed to have COVID-19 and was transferred to an isolation ward for treatment. His condition worsened on Jul 16 and he died on Jul 21. He had a history of chronic diseases.

The other 87-year-old man also had a history of chronic diseases and was admitted to Prince of Wales Hospital on Jul 9.

The man had a fever and his condition was stable, but it subsequently worsened and he eventually died on Jul 21.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, of the 58 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 33 were linked to other cases while 25 are currently unlinked and pending investigation, said Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan from the health department's centre for health protection.

Three were imported from overseas.

Hong Kong tightened social distancing measures in July after a rise in locally transmitted cases and as authorities warned about a third wave of infections.

Since late January more than 2,000 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus in Hong Kong.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram