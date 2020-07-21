Hong Kong reports 61 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
HONG KONG: Hong Kong reported 61 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday (Jul 21), including 58 that were locally transmitted, adding to a slew of new cases which have hit the global financial hub over the past two weeks.
The city also announced two COVID-19 deaths - that of a 77-year-old man and an 87-year-old man - taking its death toll to 14.
According to Hong Kong's hospital authority, the 77-year-old man was admitted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Jul 14 with a fever.
He was confirmed to have COVID-19 and was transferred to an isolation ward for treatment. His condition worsened on Jul 16 and he died on Jul 21. He had a history of chronic diseases.
The other 87-year-old man also had a history of chronic diseases and was admitted to Prince of Wales Hospital on Jul 9.
The man had a fever and his condition was stable, but it subsequently worsened and he eventually died on Jul 21.
Meanwhile, of the 58 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 33 were linked to other cases while 25 are currently unlinked and pending investigation, said Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan from the health department's centre for health protection.
Three were imported from overseas.
Hong Kong tightened social distancing measures in July after a rise in locally transmitted cases and as authorities warned about a third wave of infections.
Since late January more than 2,000 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus in Hong Kong.
