Hong Kong records sixth COVID-19 death

HONG KONG: A 72-year-old man died in Hong Kong died from COVID-19 on Tuesday (Jun 23), taking the city's death toll to six.



A spokesperson for the Prince of Wales Hospital said the man had no symptoms when he was admitted on Jun 4.

"His condition later deteriorated and he was transferred to the intensive care unit on Jun 10. He required renal replacement therapy and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation for assisted breathing as well as inotropic infusion," said the hospital.

The man's condition worsened and he eventually died at about 2.20am on Tuesday.



Hong Kong has avoided the large numbers of infections seen in other big cities around the world, but on Monday it reported its biggest spike in months, with 30 new imported new cases taking the total to 1,162.

