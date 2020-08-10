Hong Kong reports 69 new coronavirus cases as local transmissions stay high

HONG KONG: Hong Kong reported 69 new coronavirus cases on Monday (Aug 10), of which 67 were locally transmitted, as authorities battled to contain a resurgence of the virus over the last six weeks.

Since late January, over 4,000 people have been infected in Hong Kong, 55 of whom have died. On Sunday, Hong Kong reported 72 new cases.

Last week, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said the city will offer free voluntary coronavirus testing for residents as it races to contain a resurgence of the virus over the past month.

The plan, which will enable citywide testing for the first time, is likely to be implemented in two weeks at the earliest, Chief Executive Lam said.



"The situation in Hong Kong is still critical, with the number of cases remaining high," Lam told reporters last Friday.



