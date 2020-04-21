Hong Kong to extend COVID-19 restrictions by 14 days

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's government will extend social restrictions aimed at tackling COVID-19 for another 14 days, the city's leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday (Apr 21).

Hong Kong recorded zero new coronavirus cases on Monday for the first time since early March. The city has confirmed 1,025 total cases and four deaths since the outbreak began in January.

Hong Kong banned public gatherings of more than four people for 14 days from Mar 29 and later extended that restriction until Apr 23.

Game centres, gyms, cinemas and other places of amusement and public entertainment are also closed and foreign arrivals at the airport have been suspended indefinitely.

