Asia

India's COVID-19 infections cross 6 million

Municipal worker sanitizes street in Kolkata
FILE PHOTO: A municipal worker sprays disinfectant to sanitize a street amidst the spread of COVID-19 in Kolkata, India. (Reuters/Rupak De Chowdhuri)

BENGALURU: India's coronavirus case tally topped 6 million after it reported 82,170 new infections in the last 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed on Monday (Sep 28).

Deaths from COVID-19 rose by 1,039 in the last 24 hours to 95,542, the ministry said, which is 1.6 per cent of total cases.

Globally, India has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases, behind the United States where infections crossed 7 million last week.

Source: Reuters/lk

