India's COVID-19 cases jump by 67,000, setting daily record

BENGALURU: India reported another record daily rise in coronavirus infections on Thursday (Aug 13), while the death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 47,000.

Infections grew by 66,999 on Thursday from a day earlier to reach a total of nearly 2.4 million to date, India's health ministry said.

The country, with the world's biggest case load behind the United States and Brazil, has now reported a jump of 50,000 cases or more each day for 15 straight days.

