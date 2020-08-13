India's COVID-19 cases jump by 67,000, setting daily record

Asia

India's COVID-19 cases jump by 67,000, setting daily record

A member of Kolkata police adjusts his face mask as he takes part in rehearsal for the Independence
A member of Kolkata police adjusts his face mask, Aug 11, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Rupak De Chowdhuri)

Bookmark

BENGALURU: India reported another record daily rise in coronavirus infections on Thursday (Aug 13), while the death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 47,000.

Infections grew by 66,999 on Thursday from a day earlier to reach a total of nearly 2.4 million to date, India's health ministry said.

The country, with the world's biggest case load behind the United States and Brazil, has now reported a jump of 50,000 cases or more each day for 15 straight days.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/zl

Tagged Topics

Bookmark