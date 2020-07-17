India coronavirus cases pass 1 million: Health ministry

NEW DELHI: Coronavirus cases in India passed 1 million on Friday (Jul 17), official data showed as authorities struggle to check the spread of the deadly pandemic across the world's second-most populous nation.

Only the United States and Brazil have a higher number of cases.



Health ministry data put total cases recorded since the outbreak began at 1,003,832 with 25,602 deaths.

Lockdowns are being re-imposed across the country of 1.3 billion after their easing in recent weeks as officials hoped the outbreak was under control.



On top of the coronavirus, India is also battling floods. Monsoon floods have swamped large parts of India's densely populated eastern states, forcing more than a million people into makeshift shelters despite the risk of coronavirus.

It was reported on Thursday the floods have killed at least 10 people and injured more than 70 in the states of Assam, Bihar and Jharkhand, where heavy rain has submerged thousands of villages in the past 24 hours as authorities battle to ensure social distancing in relief camps.



