Second COVID-19 surge grips India on first anniversary of lockdown

NEW DELHI: India reported 46,951 new COVID-19 infections on Monday (Mar 22), the highest since early November.

It also reported 212 new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, the most since early January.

A year ago, India had observed what Prime Minister Narendra Modi called a people's curfew, marking the start of a chaotic nationwide lockdown in a bid to contain the virus.

Total deaths have now swelled to 159,967 and infections to 11.65 million, the highest in the world after the United States and Brazil.

Maharashtra, India's most industrialised state and home to its financial capital Mumbai, has been accounting for more than 60 per cent of the country's total cases after a full-scale reopening of its economy unleashed a second wave of infections late last month.

The state reported 30,535 new coronavirus infections and 99 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours.

