India's COVID-19 infections rise to 6.76 million

BENGALURU: India's tally of COVID-19 infections stood at 6.76 million on Wednesday (Oct 7), rising by 72,049 cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed, while the death toll was up 986 at 104,555.

India's death toll from the virus rose past 100,000 on Saturday, making it the third country to reach that bleak milestone after the United States and Brazil, and its epidemic shows no sign of abating.

Last week, India eased curbs further, permitting its states to open schools and movie theatres.



Almost 50 per cent of the deaths due to COVID-19 in India are concentrated in 25 districts in eight states and nearly 10 states account for 77 per cent of the total active cases in the country, according to the ministry.

India’s recovery rate stands at more than 84 per cent. The government has cited that figure as a reason for further opening the economy. Movie theatres will be allowed to partially reopen from Oct 15 with 50 per cent capacity.

The health ministry on Tuesday also issued guidelines for large gatherings during upcoming religious festivals, and barred people from touching idols and holy books at such events to prevent the spread of the virus.

