India reports more than 50,800 new daily COVID-19 cases

BENGALURU: India reported on Wednesday (Jun 23) 50,848 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, health ministry data showed.

The nation's total infections now stand at 30.03 million, according to a Reuters tally. India also recorded another 1,358 fatalities, bringing the death toll to 390,660.

Experts said on Tuesday that India's COVID-19 vaccinations over the next few weeks could fall short of the blistering pace set on the first day of a federal campaign, unless it makes inroads in a vast hinterland and bridges a shortage of doses.



The inoculation effort in the world's second-most populous nation had covered about 5.5 per cent of all the 950 million people eligible, even though India is the world's largest producer of vaccines.

A devastating second wave of infections during April and May overwhelmed medical staff and facilities, killing hundreds of thousands.

On Monday, India opened up free vaccinations to all adults in an attempt to bolster its vaccination drive. The country's vaccination drive has significantly slowed in recent months due to a shortage of jabs and hesitancy.

Case numbers have since fallen sharply and the authorities have again relaxed many restrictions, sparking fears of another wave of infections.

