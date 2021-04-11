India reports record 152,879 new COVID-19 infections

NEW DELHI: India on Sunday (Apr 11) reported a record rise in new daily COVID-19 cases for the sixth time this week, with 152,879 new infections.

The number of new fatalities stood at 839, the most deaths in more than five months, taking the toll to 169,275 as a second-wave of infections continued to surge and overwhelm hospitals in parts of the country.

India's tally of more than 13.35 million cases is the third-highest globally, behind only Brazil and the United States.



Maharashtra, the Indian state with the highest cases, is under a weekend lockdown that will end early on Monday.

Mega cities such as Mumbai, the country's financial centre and Maharashtra's capital, and the national capital of New Delhi have also imposed nightly curfews until the end of April.

Leading hospitals in Mumbai halted COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday amid shortages, with supplies at government-run inoculation centres also running low.



