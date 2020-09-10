India reports record daily jump of 95,735 COVID-19 cases

BENGALURU: India reported record jumps in new COVID-19 cases and deaths on Thursday (Sep 10), taking its tally of cases past 4.4 million, health ministry figures showed.

In the last 24 hours, 95,735 new infections were detected, with 1,172 deaths accounting for the highest single-day mortality figures in more than a month, to push the toll beyond 75,000.

Infections are growing faster in India than anywhere else in the world and the United States is the only nation worse affected.



As the epicentre of the pandemic shifts to India, there is no sign of a peak in the world’s second most populous nation. As bars reopened on Wednesday for the first time since lockdown, it is adding more cases each day than any other country has since the pandemic started at the start of the year.

It is also recording more deaths than any other country - an average of more than 1,000 daily deaths for the last two weeks.



The Americas still account for more than half of all fatalities worldwide owing to high death counts in Mexico, Peru, Colombia, Chile and Ecuador. India’s fatality rate is around 1 per cent, while Brazil and the United States have mortality rates of around 3 per cent, in line with the world average.

An average of more than 5,600 people die each day from COVID-19, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the last two weeks.



