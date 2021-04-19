India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810

BENGALURU: India reported a record rise of 273,810 new COVID-19 infections on Monday (Apr 19), taking its overall case load past 15 million, second only to the United States globally.

The country's deaths from COVID-19 also rose by a record 1,619 to reach a total of 178,769, according to health ministry data.

Advertisement

Advertisement

India authorities are scrambling to free up hospital beds and secure additional supplies of oxygen and treatment drugs as the nation's COVID-19 crisis deepens.

Health workers are also preparing for further surges as millions of pilgrims attend a religious festival and ongoing state elections draw huge rallies.



Advertisement

Advertisement

After a national lockdown a year ago led to an economic slump, the Indian government is desperate to avoid a second stoppage. Despite this, major cities such as New Delhi have ordered essential services to close.



The city of more than 20 million people now has the most daily cases in India. Restaurants, malls and gyms were ordered to shut. Weddings can go ahead with guests limited to 50 people, while only 20 can attend funerals.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram