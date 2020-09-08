India records highest COVID-19 deaths in more than a month

Spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India
Health workers wearing personal protective equipment carry the body of a man who died due to the coronavirus disease, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, Sep 7, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)
MUMBAI: India recorded its highest daily deaths from the coronavirus in more than a month on Tuesday (Sep 8), even as new infections slowed, data from the health ministry showed.

The health ministry said 1,133 people had died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the highest since July, taking total fatalities to 72,775. But new daily cases were at 75,809, the lowest in a week.

India surprassed Brazil on Monday to become the country with the most number of coronavirus cases outside of the United States and has a cumulative caseload of 4.28 million.

Source: Reuters/dv

